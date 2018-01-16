Suspects in Phoenix murder arrested in Green Bay

Two brothers believed to have played a role in a Phoenix homicide have been taken into custody in Green Bay. U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant from the Phoenix Police Department on 21-year-old Charlie Miller and his 16-year-old brother.

After being contacted on Friday by Arizona law enforcement, Green Bay Police provided resources to assist with surveillence at a residence in the city, and in attempting to locate the suspect’s vehicle.

Both Miller and his brother are expected to be extradited to Arizona.

WTAQ