The search is on for a new GM in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers made it official today, announcing Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson will transition to a role as senior advisor to football operations.

Packers team President/CEO Mark Murphy addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon regarding the move.

“I want to thank Ted for his tireless efforts as the general manager of the Green Bay Packers for these past 13 seasons. Under his guidance, the Packers enjoyed a remarkable run of success, one that included our 13th world championship, four NFC Championship appearances and eight consecutive postseason berths,” said Murphy. “The organization, our fans and our community were fortunate to have had one of the NFL’s all-time great general managers leading our football operations.”

During the press conference, Murphy revealed that he will use a consultant, Jed Hughes from Korn Ferry, to help him, but stressed that “I will make the decision” on the GM hire.

Murphy said he’ll begin the interview process for GM “very quickly” and that the hire would be made “as soon as possible”.

The next general manager doesn’t necessarily have to have a scouting background, which appears to open the door for Packers vice-president of football administration/player finance Russ Ball. While the Packers will look at candidates from both inside and outside of the organization, Ball could have the inside track.

Thompson will remain the GM until a replacement is hired, but he won’t be involved in the interview process, but Murphy said he will be consulted on in-house candidates.

Murphy said there was no truth to a report that he was directed to make a change by the Board of Directors.

Before the season ended, Thompson directed contract extensions for wide receiver Davante Adams and center Corey Linsley. He also gave head coach Mike McCarthy a one-year contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2019 season.

“Mike is our man. He is our coach…He will be our coach,” Murphy said.

Murphy told reporters that he would talk with the new GM about being more available to media than Thompson, whom Murphy acknowledged couldn’t have done less in that aspect of the job.