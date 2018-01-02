Thompson steps down from GM post

It would appear that the Green Bay Packers are serious about shaking things up after a disappointing 7-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The NFL Network first reported that GM Ted Thompson would step down and a search for his replacement would begin immediately. Thompson’s contract is set to expire after next season and he’s expected to move into an advisory position within the personnel department.

The search won’t be limited to just in-house candidates. That list includes director of football operations Eliot Wolf, director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst, senior personnel advisor Alonzo Highsmith and vice president of football administration/player finance Russ Ball.

Among the top candidates outside of the organization are Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton, Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and Baltimore Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta.

Also to be considered is what to do with head coach Mike McCarthy, who is entering the final year of his contract. Team president Mark Murphy must decide whether to extend McCarthy’s contract regardless of who the new GM is, or he can leave McCarthy’s fate in the hands of the new GM.

Thompson was hired by Ron Wolf in 1992 and stayed with the Packers until 2000, when he left to join former Packers coach Mike Holmgren with the Seattle Seahawks. Thompson served as Seattle’s vice president of football operations until 2005 when he was hired to take over the general manager position in Green Bay.

Mark Murphy is expected to meet with reporters to discuss the latest move on Tuesday.