Top ranked St. Norbert College was upset on Friday night, falling 5-4 to Northland College in Ashland.

The Green Knights (15-2-1, 10-1 NCHA) found itself trailing 3-0 after two periods and 4-0 early in the third.

After St. Norbert cut the gap to 4-2, Northland scored a fifth goal to take a 5-2 lead. The Knights would score two more times but couldn’t get the equalizer.

St. Norbert outshot Northland 49-26 in the loss.