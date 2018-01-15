Top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey continues to roll

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team improved to 23-1 after knocking off Minnesota State 4-0, sweeping the two-game weekend series.

The Badgers had won the series opener 6-0 on Saturday.

Senior co-captain Claudia Kepler scored two goals in Sunday’s victory for Mark Johnson’s club.

Badger men split

After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday night, the Badger men improved to 11-11-3 with Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Spartans.

Tony Granato’s Badgers visit top ranked Notre Dame on Friday night in South Bend before playing the series finale at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.