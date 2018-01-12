Two Wisconsin Sam’s Club stores to close

Sam’s Club locations in Madison and West Allis will be closing permanently at the end of the month, according to a Walmart spokesperson. The store’s were closed Thursday to tell employees about the impending closures.

“That’s not an easy conversation to have. Obviously, it’s an emotional conversation,” said Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield. “And we wanted to then give our associates the day off.”

The two stores two are among 63 stores that are closing nationwide. The Janesville Sam’s Club will remain open.

John Dipko, a spokesman with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said they have reached out to regional workforce partners to make rapid response services available to affected workers.

“Our Division of Employment and Training is reaching out to regional workforce partners to coordinate job service assistance as appropriate,” Dipko said.