UW Stout standout killed in Costa Rica crash remembered

A former UW Stout women’s basketball star is being remembered as a gritty and fearless leader with a zest for life.

Amanda Geissler was one of twelve people killed in Costa Rica on Sunday, when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff on its way to San Juan. The 33-year-old Thorp native was working as a tour guide with a travel company.

Geissler played for the Blue Devils from 2003 to 2007 and led the team to three consecutive WIAC championships. Head coach Mark Thomas says she was the type of player coaches dream about because of the way she applied herself to every aspect of the game like it was a really big deal. “As a coach, to have players who think like that, act like that, is such a blessing,” he says.

Thomas says Geissler “dreamed big” and that carried over into her life off the court.

WSAU