UW System official resigns after drunken driving conviction

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross’s chief of staff and the vice president of university relations has resigned.

Jessica Tormey’s resignation follows her being cited in October for drunken driving after leaving an evening event tied to a two-day Board of Regents meeting in Menomonie. She was sentenced earlier this month to a fine and a six month suspension of her license.

Tormey had worked for the UW System since 2007. Spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis said in a statement that she “made a personal choice to leave the organization based upon a personal mistake and how media coverage of those decisions potentially reflected on the UW System.”

President Cross is expected to decide in the coming weeks how to fill the vacancy. For now, Office of Administration Vice President Rob Cramer will help manage her team.