Victims in Abbotsford double homicide identified

Marathon County officials have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal shooting Saturday morning in Abbotsford.

According to the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, 21-year-old Cierra Hardrath and 25-year-old Duane Lopez, Junior were found shot to death early Saturday morning.

Investigators say 26-year-old Tyler Zimmerman of Owen went to the residence and shot Hardrath, Lopez and 18-year-old Megan Dupee, who then called 911 to report the incident. Dupee was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Hardrath and Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene.

Zimmerman surrendered to police when he went back to the crime scene.

Police say Zimmerman and Hardrath were living together in Owen, and that Lopez and Dupee were engaged to be married.

The shootings occurred at the home of Parker Knautz, who had no affiliation with Zimmerman. Knautz and his two children were home at the time the shootings took place, but they were not hurt.

Zimmerman is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday afternoon in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Contributed by WDLB