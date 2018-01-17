Walker: Dem’s Senate win ‘a wake up call’ for state GOP

Republican Governor Scott Walker took to his Twitter account Tuesday night, in the wake of a win for Democrats in a state Senate special election.

Unofficial results show Patty Schachtner defeated state Representative Adam Jarchow in the 10 Senate District, with 54.6 percent of the vote to Jarchow’s 44.2 percent. Walker, who is seeking reelection next year, tweeted that the GOP setback was “a wake up call for Republicans in Wisconsin.”

Senate District 10 special election win by a Democrat is a wake up call for Republicans in Wisconsin. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 17, 2018

The election was held to fill the vacancy created when Walker appointed Republican Sheila Harsdorf to serve as Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Harsdorf was among Republican senators who survived a 2011 recall attempt. She was first elected to the Senate in 2000 and also spent a decade in the state Assembly.

Jarchow, of Balsam Lake, tweeted that he had called Schachtner to congratulate her on the win, in a race that received statewide and even national attention.

I just called Patty Schachtner and congratulated her on her victory tonight. I look forward to working with her as our new state Senator. Thank you to all who worked so hard for our campaign — Adam Jarchow (@AdamJarchow28) January 17, 2018

Schachtner, of Somerset, serves as medical examiner in St. Croix County. Her victory marks the first time a Democrat has represented the western Wisconsin district since Harsdorf’s election 17 years ago. “Knowing the history … there was always a strong Republican vote, so I wanted it to be close,” she told RiverTowns.net “I am super excited.”