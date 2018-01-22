Walker plans to prop up Obamacare in Wisconsin

Governor Scott Walker, a longtime critic of the Affordable Health Care Act, is now moving to shore it up, as he positions himself for reelection. A statement from Walker’s campaign said that he has announced “a series of reforms to stabilize health care and help address rising costs for hardworking Wisconsin families – bold action as Washington fails to act.”

The governor will highlight his actions during his state of the state address on Wednesday.

“There isn’t anything in there that is earthshaking,” said state Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton). “He’s probably three or four years behind the curve on this issue.”

Walker’s plans include asking the legislature to support propping up the individual market with a reinsurance plan, through a waiver allowed under the ACA. He also plans to seek a permanent waiver for the state’s prescription drug program and urge the state Senate to approve an Assembly bill that would protect coverage for those with preexisting conditions.

Erpenbach tweeted that he had previously offered legislation on preexisting conditions.

I am curious why Gov Walker did not like my proposal before? Coverage for preexisting conditions is a huge concern for the people of Wisconsin. Gov Walker supported Donald Trump when he tried to repeal ObamaCare – it is interesting that he is speaking up now for people. Bad poll? — Jon Erpenbach (@JonErpenbach) January 21, 2018



“This is stuff we’ve supported for a long time, and I have no doubt we will support,” Erpenbach said. “But this isn’t anything the governor should be taking credit for.”