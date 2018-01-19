Walker signs executive orders targeting opioid crisis

State and local agencies are getting some new tools to help with ongoing efforts to combat opioid abuse in Wisconsin. Governor Scott Walker on Friday signed two executive orders, which are based on recommendations made by the Governor’s Task Force on Opioid Abuse.

The first creates a Commission on Substance Abuse Treatment Delivery, which will study a “hub-and-spoke” approach to opioid treatment that is used in other states. Such models use regional hubs to provide resources for those seeking addiction treatment, who can then be referred to local “spokes” located in surrounding communities. Walker argues the model will provide more access to treatment and addiction services throughout the state.

The other order directs several state agencies to take steps to respond and react to cases involving opiate abuse. Under the order:

The Department of Health Services will work to improve the efficiency of care for ex-offenders, cooperate with law enforcement officials in developing training regarding opioid-abuse, convene a faith-based summit on opioids for faith-based officials, and develop a statewide standard for data submission on people seeking substance abuse treatment.

The Department of Children and Families will revise its Child Protective Services Standards to better reflect the impact of substance abuse issues arising in child welfare cases.

The State Patrol and Capitol Police will incorporate software involved in reporting and responding to overdose incidents.

Walker signed the executive orders during a ceremony in Eau Claire.