When Happ struggles, so do Badgers

Rutgers got 23 points from guard Corey Sanders and the Scarlet Knights went on to knock off the Wisconsin Badgers 64-60 in Big Ten men’s basketball action in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Badgers (9-8, 2-2 Big Ten) started a stretch of five road games in the next six and saw their five-game win streak come to an end.

Rutgers (11-6, 1-3) was coming off a 31-point loss on Wednesday at Purdue and hadn’t won a game in the Big Ten so far this season. They ended a three-game losing streak.

Ethan Happ entered the night averaging 17.1 points and shooting 57.4% from the field. He finished the game with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He added 10 rebounds but committed a season-high seven turnovers. He played just 11 minutes in the first half.

The Badgers were led by Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl who scored 13 points each.

The Badgers made just 2 of 13 three-point shots in the loss.

Next up for Wisconsin, a trip to Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday night to face the Cornhuskers.