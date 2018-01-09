Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers / Wisconsin ends season ranked 7th in Final AP Poll

Wisconsin ends season ranked 7th in Final AP Poll

By

Following Alabama’s win over Georgia in Monday nights College Football Championship game, the final AP Rankings are out.

Despite Wisconsin knocking off Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl, the Badgers slipped one spot in the final poll from 6th to 7th.

The voters moved Central Florida (13-0) up four spots from 10th to 6th after their 34-27 win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.  Auburn dropped to 10th in the final poll.  Miami (10-3) dropped from 11 to 13.

The Badgers finished in the Top 10 of the AP poll for the second straight season.  They were 9th last year after a Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan.

Wisconsin is joined by four other Big Ten teams in the top 25.  Ohio State is 5th, Penn State comes in at number-eight, Michigan State is 15th and Northwestern finishes up at number-17.

The Badgers finished sixth in the Amway Coaches Poll as well as the College Football Playoff rankings.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page