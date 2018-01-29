Wisconsin hockey has a big weekend

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team got goals from Alexis Mauermann, Claudia Kepler and Maddie Rolfes on Sunday as the Badgers held off St. Cloud State 3-2 at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers extended their unbeaten streak to 11 straight games and improved to 26-1-1 on the season. UW moved to within one win of its third straight WCHA regular season title.

The Badgers can secure the title when they face Ohio State in Columbus, OH this weekend.

Badger men knock off Penn State

After scoring three goals in the third period to win on Friday night, the Wisconsin men’s hockey team rallied from two goals down three times on Saturday to earn a shootout victory over Penn State at the Kohl Center.

In the finale, Wisconsin faced off against cancer, paid tribute to those searching for a cure and welcomed back 1990 National Champion Rob Andringa, who learned last month he has stage four Colon Cancer.

By taking five of six points, the Badgers vaulted into third place in the Big Ten and visit Michigan this weekend.

AUDIO: Tony Granato on Rob Andringa :16