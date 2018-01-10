Wisconsin launches campaign to attract young workers

A nearly $1 million campaign launched this week in Chicago is aimed at convincing millennials there to move to Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has placed ads on social media, Chicago’s commuter trains, and in health clubs. The campaign, called “Think, Make, Happen In Wisconsin,” is aimed at young professionals in the windy city.

Governor Scott Walker says the first-of-its-kind campaign is needed to meet Wisconsin’s workforce demands. He notes the state’s unemployment rate is at its “lowest level in decades,” making it “more important than ever to attract and retain a strong talent pool.”