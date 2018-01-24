Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced in killing of wife’s lover

A Wisconsin Rapids man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing a man who was having an affair with his wife.

According to Wood County court records, a jury convicted 59-year-old Mark Kusters of first-degree reckless homicide for the September 15, 2016 incident. Kusters shot and killed 42-year-old Richard Flynn at a rural Wisconsin Rapids home.

The jury rejected the more serious charge of first-degree intentional homicide after nearly three hours of deliberations back in November. That charge would have carried a mandatory punishment of life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors recommended Kusters receive the maximum punishment of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. Kusters were serve five years of extended supervision following his prison term.

Kusters confronted Flynn on the night of the shooting after he saw Flynn looking into the home’s windows. Flynn had been out drinking with Kusters’ wife and a neighbor prior to her arriving home at around 1 am.

