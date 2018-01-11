Wisconsin State College Basketball Results

Horizon League Men

UW-Milwaukee fell 72-71 to IUPUI on Wednesday night as Evan Hall scored on a putback at the buzzer to knock off the Panthers. IUPUI secured its first Horizon League victory, improving to 1-4 in league play and 4-12 overall. The Panthers are 10-8 overall and 3-2 in Horizon League play.

In Chicago, the Green Bay Phoenix made just 7 of 29 three-point attempts and fell to Illinois-Chicago 84-73. The Flames (7-10, 2-2 HL) shot 58% (32-for-55) from the field, while the Phoenix (8-11, 2-4 HL) shot just 41% from the field. Khalil Small had 27 points and nine rebounds and Sandy Cohen III added 22 in the loss.

Big East Women

Marquette extended its winning streak to five games by knocking off Providence 77-60 on Wednesday night. Danielle King led four players in double figures for Marquette (11-5, 5-0 Big East) with 21 points.

WIAC Men

Whitewater 78, Eau Claire 65

Oshkosh 89, Stout 66

River Falls 91, Platteville 84

St. Point 66, La Crosse 64

WIAC Women

Whitewater 86, Eau Claire 61

Oshkosh 67, Stout 47

La Crosse 51, St. Point 36

River Falls 79, Platteville 45