Wisconsin State College Basketball Results

UW-Milwaukee fell 72-71 to IUPUI on Wednesday night as Evan Hall scored on a putback at the buzzer to knock off the Panthers. IUPUI secured its first Horizon League victory, improving to 1-4 in league play and 4-12 overall. The Panthers are 10-8 overall and 3-2 in Horizon League play.
In Chicago, the Green Bay Phoenix made just 7 of 29 three-point attempts and fell to Illinois-Chicago 84-73. The Flames (7-10, 2-2 HL) shot 58% (32-for-55) from the field, while the Phoenix (8-11, 2-4 HL) shot just 41% from the field. Khalil Small had 27 points and nine rebounds and Sandy Cohen III added 22 in the loss.
Big East Women
Marquette extended its winning streak to five games by knocking off Providence 77-60 on Wednesday night. Danielle King led four players in double figures for Marquette (11-5, 5-0 Big East) with 21 points.
WIAC Men
Whitewater 78, Eau Claire 65
Oshkosh 89, Stout 66
River Falls 91, Platteville 84
St. Point 66, La Crosse 64
WIAC Women
Whitewater 86, Eau Claire 61
Oshkosh 67, Stout 47
La Crosse 51, St. Point 36
River Falls 79, Platteville 45