Wolf interviewing in Cleveland with the Browns

After being passed over for the GM job in Green Bay, Packers Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns today.

The Browns just hired John Dorsey as their new General Manager and he quickly hired another Green Bay Packers personnel executive, Alonzo Highsmith as a vice president in the personnel department.

New Packers GM Brian Gutekunst offered Wolf a prominent position to stay in Green Bay, but he may be looking to move on.

Former Packers GM Ron Wolf was not happy to see his son get passed over for the GM job in Green Bay. he told ESPN on Sunday night, “Obviously the people up there don’t think he’s worthy or they would’ve hired him. End of discussion.”

Eliot Wolf is still under contract with the Packers and Gutekunst could prevent him from interviewing for any other NFL job except for GM. But it appears Gutekunst would let Wolf go elsewhere, even though he’s like to see him return to Green Bay to allow the two, who have become good friends, to work together.