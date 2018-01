A woman whose body was found along the Lake Winnebago shoreline Monday evening died as a result of exposure to the extreme cold temperatures.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Lindsey Klima was last seen leaving an ice shanty on the lake at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Here body was then found at about 6:30 p.m., less than two hours after she was reported missing.

It’s believed she fell at the shore line and foul play is not suspected.

KFIZ