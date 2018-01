The Marquette Golden Eagles pushed their Big East record to 7-0 with a 88-67 win over Xavier at the Al McGuire Center on Sunday.

Allazia Blockton scored 19 points, while Danielle King added 16 and Amani Wilborn had 15 for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 7-0).

Badgers fall

In the Big Ten, Penn State knocked off the Wisconsin Badgers 69-62. Amari Carter’s 21 points paced the Lions in the victory over the Badgers.

Wisconsin (7-12, 0-6) remains winless in Big Ten play.