Wood County Jail had three deaths in December

The Wisconsin Department of Correction has reportedly asked for information on procedures at the Wood County Jail in Wisconsin Rapids, following the deaths three people in the facility during the month of December.

A Wausau woman serving a 45 day sentence for retail theft was found hanging in the shower on December 22nd. She was transported her to Aspirus Riverview hospital, and then to University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison where she was pronounced dead on December 29th.

The 28 year-old woman was one of three deaths reported at jail last month. A 35 year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was also found dead of an apparent suicide on December 26th. And on December 16th a 35-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was found dead in his cell. That death remains under investigation.

There is no formal DOJ investigation underway at this time.

WSAU