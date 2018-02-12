‘State of Black and Brown Wisconsin’ presented at Capitol

The state of black and brown Wisconsin remains challenged. That’s the message presented at the Capitol Monday, by members of the legislature’s Black and Latino caucus. Assembly Democrat David Crowley of Milwaukee chairs the caucus, and says some question why it’s needed.

“The reason why we have a the Black and Latino Caucus is so we continue to focus on issues that directly effect communities of color,” Crowley said.

State Senator Lena Taylor of Milwaukee says Wisconsin remains the worst state in the nation to raise an African-American child, and incarcerates a higher percentage of black men than any other.

“This is not fake news, this is real. These are statistics that are ours and have been ours for a while,” Taylor said.

While the state’s overall unemployment rate has dipped to a historic low of three percent, Crowley notes it remains in double digits for black residents.

Menominee Tribal Chair Gary Besaw is scheduled to present the annual State of the Tribes address on Tuesday.