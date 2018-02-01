Abbotsford double-murder suspect enters not guilty pleas

The suspect of in double-murder in Abbotsord pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday,

Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Tyler Zimmerman with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted intentional homicide.

Zimmerman told police that he killed his fiance, 21-year-old Cierra Hardrath, because he believed she was cheating on him. He then shot and killed 25-year-old Duane Lopez Junior, then wounded Lopez’s girlfriend, Megan Dupree.

Zimmerman did not know Lopez. He told police that he shot the man because he was frantic after he shot and killed Hardrath.

