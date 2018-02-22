Americans end drought, capture gold in women’s hockey

The United States’ gold medal drought in women’s hockey came to an end on Wednesday night. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lift the Americans past Canada 3-2.

The gold medal victory comes 20 years after their last gold medal in women’s hockey.

Gigi Marvin and Amanda Kessel also scored in the shootout for the U.S. It comes four years after Canada won its fourth-straight gold medal in Sochi after rallying to beat the Americans in overtime.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando tied the game with a breakaway with 6:21 left in regulation. Former Badger Hilary Knight also scored for the U.S. and Maddie Rooney had 29 saves in goal to pick up the win.

The U.S. ended a skid of five straight against their rivals to the north. Since the United States captured gold in Nagano in 1998, Canada had won 24 straight Olympic games, including four straight gold medals.