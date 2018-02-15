Americans fall short against Canada again

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team outshot rival Canada 45-23 but when the clock read zero, the scoreboard read Canada 2, United States 1.

Canada has now won 23 straight games in Olympic competition since last losing to the U.S. in the 1998 gold medal game.

The United States had several excellent scoring opportunities that they didn’t finish. Kendal Coyne scored the Americans only goal early in the third period.

Canada got goals from Meghan Agosta and former Wisconsin Badger Sarah Nurse. It was Nurse’s goal that would be the game winner for Canada.

Both teams move into the semifinals. Finland, Switzerland, Sweden and the Olympic Athletes from Russia are battling for the final two spots. The semifinal games are set for Monday.

Most people expect a U.S.-Canada final, just like it has been in the previous five Olympic Games. The Americans are hoping things don’t end up like the last four.