Appleton man accused of threatening to shoot up school

An Appleton man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after investigators say he sent a message to the FBI saying he would “shoot up the school.”

A judge on Monday set a $10,000 cash bond for 23-year-old David Etheridge, who police say admitted to sending the tip through the FBI’s website. No specific school was mentioned.

Police searching the man’s home after his arrest found four rifles and ammunition, which officers described as “typical of the hunting rifles and amount of ammunition found in many residences in our state.”

According to the criminal complaint, Etheridge sent nearly 650 online messages to the FBI over the past two months. The messages were described as mostly explicit language and religious talk. Etheridge also reportedly told police he believes he has been receiving subliminal messages through his television and had isolated himself because he feels he is the target of a conspiracy.

Etheridge is due back in court February 28th. If convicted, he could be sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

WTAQ