Assembly approves sparsity aid legislation

The state Assembly has passed a bill that will allow some low-spending school districts to raise property taxes without a vote.

The legislation passed Tuesday on a 91-2 vote would apply to districts where voters have not rejected a property tax increase in the past three years. It’s expected about 100 districts would be eligible.

The bill would also increase the maximum that qualifying low-spending districts can spend on a combination of local property taxes and state aid per student.

Republican state Representatives Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) and Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake) where the only two members to vote against the bill. It now heads to the state Senate.