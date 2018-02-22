Assembly opens marathon floor session

The state Assembly has kicked-off what could be its final session day of the year.

Lawmakers are expected to take up dozens of bills, during a floor period that’s expected to stretch in to early Friday morning. Among the bills being taken up are a proposed $100 per child care tax credit Governor Scott Walker proposed, along with legislation authorizing $350 million in funding to build a new state prison.

Democrats argue Republicans are going home without addressing important issues facing that state – such as fixing transportation funding and expanding broadband infrastructure. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) and other Democrats have called the child tax credit an election year gimmick, and argue the money would be better spent investing in the state’s infrastructure.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) says Republicans are proud of what they have done in the past year, and there are many accomplishments they can point at with pride.