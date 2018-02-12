At least 1 dead in big Dane County pileup

One person is dead, following a large multi vehicle pileup near Madison Monday morning. It happened on Highway 18/151 eastbound in the Town of Verona, just south of Madison.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department reports as many as 20 vehicles involved. Poor visibility due to heavy patches of fog is believed to be a contributing factor.

Crazy Pile up on Highway 151. Don’t really know how it happened. But you can hear multiple cars crashing in to each other. @WKOW pic.twitter.com/NwAoXFIw2Q — Sagnik De (@FlyingD023) February 12, 2018

Eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down for 5 to 6 hours. Family members looking to pick up someone involved in the crash were directed to go to the Verona Fire Department.