At least 1 dead in big Dane County pileup

One person is dead, following a large multi vehicle pileup near Madison Monday morning. It happened on Highway 18/151 eastbound in the Town of Verona, just south of Madison.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department reports as many as 20 vehicles involved. Poor visibility due to heavy patches of fog is believed to be a contributing factor.

Eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down for 5 to 6 hours. Family members looking to pick up someone involved in  the crash were directed to go to the Verona Fire Department.


