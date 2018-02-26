Badgers fall short in finale against Michigan State (AUDIO)

The Michigan State Spartans wrapped up the outright Big Ten title in Madison on Sunday, but it didn’t come easy. After falling behind in the second half, the Spartans made some big shots down the stretch and buried eight-straight free throws in a 68-63 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Senior Day at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (14-17, 7-11 Big Ten) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, losing to Michigan State for the second time this season.

Michigan State (28-3, 16-2) won their 12th straight.

Wisconsin freshman Brad Davison scored a career high 30 points, 23 of which came in the second half. Davison even had to leave the game in the second half when he dislocated his left shoulder, but returned less than a minute later.

Davison hit 3 of 6 from three-point distance and 10 of 19 shots overall. He became the first UW freshman to score 30 points in a Big Ten game since Michael Finley had 30 against Michigan on Feb. 26, 1992.

Ethan Happ struggled though. He missed his first five shots and finished 6 of 17 for the game for 13 points. He was just 1 of 5 from the free throw line.

Michigan State sophomore Cassius Winston hit all six of his three-point attempts and led the way with 20 points for the Spartans. The Badger defense held Mile Bridges to 10 points.

The Badgers now head in to the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. They’re the 9-seed and will face 8th seeded Maryland at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against Michigan State.

