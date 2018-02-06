Badgers get commitment for 2019 class

The Wisconsin Badgers have sent some pretty good tight ends to the NFL and that hasn’t gone unnoticed. On Monday, 6’5, 225 pound tight end Hayden Rucci, from Warwick High School in Lititz, Pennsylvania, announced on Twitter he had given UW an oral commitment for the 2019 class.

Hayden Rucci is the eighth known commitment for the 2019 class. He chose Wisconsin after receiving several offers, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Indiana and Rutgers from the Big Ten Conference.

Troy Fumagali finished with 46 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns for the Badgers this past season. He’s projected as one of the top tight ends in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft.

Rucci’s father, Todd Rucci, was an offensive lineman at Penn State and played seven seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots from 1993 through 1999.