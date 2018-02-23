Baldwin says arming teachers doesn’t make sense

Arming school teachers gets a thumbs down from a top Wisconsin Democrat. President Donald Trump is proposing bonuses for teachers who carry guns. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat and gun owner, rejects that idea.

“I do not think arming our schools and arming our teachers makes any sense at all,” Baldwin said during a WisPolitics luncheon in Madison on Thursday.

The president also suggested restricting purchase of semi-automatic rifles to people over age 21, against the backdrop of activism by young people

“These children are organizing in a way that I haven’t see before, and I think we’re just seeing the start of it,” she said. Baldwin said getting something done on guns depends on willingness by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Baldwin is up for reelection in November. State Senator Leah Vukmir, one of two Republicans running to challenge her, was at the WisPolitics event, and questioned Baldwin on why she did not vote for President Trump’s tax cut.