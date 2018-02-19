Borseth gets contract extension in Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball coach Kevin Borseth has agreed to a contract extension with the school through the 2024-25 season on Monday.

“We hare very pleased to extend Kevin Borseth’s contract through the 2025 season,” said Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie. “KB is unquestionably one of the finest basketball coaches in the country. He embodies UW-Green Bay’s ongoing commitment to the development of our student-athletes. We are thankful to Kevin and his family for all they’ve done to this point and we look forward to our program’s bright future under his leadership.”

Borseth, who recently led the Phoenix to its 19th-consecutive Horizon League title and the program’s 17th NCAA Tournament appearance last season, is in his 15th season overall at Green Bay and owns a winning percentage of .798 with the Phoenix. He is 213-24 (.899) all-time in Horizon League play.

This season, Green Bay has piled up an impressive 23-3 record and is currently ranked in the Top 25 in both the Associated Press and USA Today polls. Borseth has led GB to a 13-2 record in Horizon League play thus far, and is now two wins away from securing at least a share of the program’s 20th-straight Horizon League Regular Season Championship this season.

Borseth owns a career coaching record of 685-264, approaching the 700 career wins milestone. he has coached a total of 31 years, including 15 years for Green Bay where he has amassed an impressive record of 373-94. He has garnered Horizon League Coach of the Year honors in eight of his 14 seasons at Green Bay and will look to secure yet another No. 1 seed at Motor City Madness in Detroit.