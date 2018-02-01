Boys & Girls State Volleyball at the Resch Center in 2019

The WIAA Board of Control on Wednesday passed a plan that will combine both the boys and girls state volleyball tournaments on the same days at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, starting with the 2019 season.

The Resch Center has played host to the girls tournament since 2002, while the boys have played their tournament at Wisconsin Lutheran College since 2008.

The WIAA is hoping to help grow boys volleyball, which had just 56 teams in the Association this past season, compared to 475 girls programs.

The WIAA plan does have a four-year sunset clause, which means the board will have to vote again to continue combined tournaments after 2022.