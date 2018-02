A 64-year-old Kenosha man has been convicted for a 1990 murder.

Dennis Brantner has entered an Alford plea, meaning he has not admitted guilt in the murder of 18-year-old Berit Beck, but concedes that prosecutors have enough evidence to convince a jury.

Brantner emerged as a suspect in 2014, with prosecutors re-filing charges after a 2016 trial ended in a hung jury.

He will be sentenced March 1.

WTAQ