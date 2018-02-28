Brewers double up Reds in Cactus League play

The Milwaukee Brewers improved to 5-1 in the Cactus League on Tuesday, knocking off the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 at Maryvale Baseball Park.

Eric Sogard’s fifth inning double scored three runs and Nick Franklin clubbed a three-run home run in the sixth inning to account for the Brewers offense.

Chase Anderson got the start and pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Of the 19 pitches he threw, 18 were strikes.

Zach Davies will make his first appearance of the spring today when the Brewers face the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers slugger Ryan Braun has played outfield but will make his first start at first base today.

AUDIO: Ryan Braun says it’s too early to tell how this will play out :19