Brewers knock off Indians in Cactus League play

The Milwaukee Brewers improved to 4-1 in Cactus League play with a 7-6 win over the Cleveland Indians on Monday at Maryvale Baseball Park.

Hernan Perez drove in his fourth and fifth runs over the last two days and catcher Jacob Nottingham homered in the victory.

Junior Guerra got the start and allowed a run on three hits with a strikeout. Brent Suter, who is vying for a spot in the Brewers starting rotation, pitched a scoreless inning. Suter didn’t allow a hit and struck out a batter.

Ernesto Frieri and Jon Perrin each struck out three in their innings of work.

Ryan Braun made his first start of the spring and it came in left field. He singled and walked before he was removed for the day. Manager Craig Counsell said earlier in the day that Braun would make his first start at first base on Wednesday when the Brewers take on the Giants.

The Brewers had 11 hits in all. They’ll face the Cincinnati Reds in Cactus league action today.