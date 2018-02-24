Brewers open Cactus League with a pair of wins

The Milwaukee Brewers earned a pair of wins during split squad action on opening day in the Cactus League on Friday.

In Maryvale, the Brewers knocked off the Chicago Cubs 2-1 as Eric Sogard drove in both Brewer runs with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Domingo Santana also had a pair of hits and a walk in the win. Brewer pitchers held the Cubs to just five hits.

In Scottsdale, the Brewers knocked off the San Francisco Giants 6-5. The Brewers banged out 11 hits in the win, including two each for Lorenzo Cain and Keston Hiura.

The Brewers face the Angels today.