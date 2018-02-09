Brewers trying to keep Cub fans out of Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers have continually watched as Chicago Cubs fans have taken over Miller Park in past seasons. This year, the Brewers are trying to change that trend.

The Brewers announced Thursday that their own fans, can get first crack at tickets to all 10 home games against the Cubs during the 2018 season.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday morning and continuing through Feb. 15, Wisconsin residents only, can go to “Brewers.com/Wisconsinpresale” up to eight tickets to any of the 10 home games against the Cubs this coming season.

How well this works is anybody’s guess, but it is clear that the Brewers are tired of Cubs fans imposing their will on Miller Park. Both teams are expected to battle for the Central Division title this season and the Brewers are trying to help fans maintain a home field advantage when it comes to this series.