Brewers unveil renovation plans (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday released renderings as well as a full description of the renovation project for Maryvale Baseball Park, showing the full scope of the expansion. It is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of 2019 Spring Training. Construction will start after the end of the current training camp.

The City of Phoenix approved the plan in November and has agreed to allocate $2 million each year for the next five years to the renovation. The Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority will contribute approximately $5.7 million.

The Brewers agreed to contribute $56 million to $60 million to the project and commit to remaining at the facility through at least 2042.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell called Maryvale the hub for the organization.

“We spend quite a bit of time here but the player-development part of the organization spends 200 days a year working here,” said Counsell. “They’re getting a great facility, and a great place to work.”

A large number of Major League teams have what the Brewers are building. It has been a concern for principal owner Mark Attanasio for years. Now, they’re doing something about it.

“We’re late doing this but we’re going to have a facility that we think is going to be among the best in the game,” Counsell said. “It’s an investment in our organization. We think it’s creating a campus feel for the complex. It’s all an upgrade from what we have. It will be a world-class training facility.”

The two-story Clubhouse building will run the length of the site from the updated home plate gate plaza to the existing major league clubhouse building down the right-field line. It will contain locker rooms and training spaces for the Brewers and their minor league teams, doubling in size to 82,000 square feet.

The north side of the building will contain new concession stands and restrooms. The second floor will house new offices for baseball operations.

An entrance will be created by home plate, featuring the primary ticket office and gates to the stadium.

The existing clubhouse will be renovated to include facilities for psychological services, sports science, maintenance, grounds a new right-field gate, ticket office and vendor commissary.

The plan also includes a number of field additions and improvements, parking improvements and a number of other upgrades.

