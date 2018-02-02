Brogdon out 6 to 8 weeks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a partially torn left quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s 108-89 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brogdon underwent an MRI Friday morning at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. Team physician Dr. William Raasch diagnosed the injury and said Brogdon is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks.

The 25-year-old Brogdon had played in 46 games with 20 starts and is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.5 minutes a game.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year joined Kareer Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70) as the only players in team history to win the award. He is the first player not drafted in the first round to win Rookie of the Year since 1966.

The Bucks host the New York Knicks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center tonight. They welcome Jabari Parker back to their lineup after he missed the last year while rehabbing an ACL injury to his left knee for the second time.