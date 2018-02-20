Brown County murder trial underway

Testimony resumes Tuesday in the Brown County murder trial of the man accussed in the 2016 death of Nicole VanderHeyden.

As the trial got underway Monday, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee laid out the details of the night of the murder and said the evidence that the state will present points to George Burch being at four key locations. “The Sardine Can where she was last seen, the location where we know she was killed, the field where her body was found and the location where her clothes were found,” he said.

Lasee told the jury that the DNA found on Nicole VanderHeyden’s sock matches George Burch. He urged the jury to follow the evidence.

Attorney Scott Stebbins said the defense will show evidence that not only proves that Burch is innocent, but VanderHeyden’s boyfriend was the one that killed her. Prosecutors have said Fitbit evidence has cleared Doug Detrie.

Court records indicate as many as 130 witnesses could be called over the next two weeks.

WTAQ