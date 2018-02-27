Bryce says he’d support assault rifles ban

A Democrat who wants to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan in the fall is critical of Ryan on the gun issue.

Ryan says the latest school shooting should not lead to taking away gun rights. Democrat Randy Bryce says that shows the Republican doesn’t care. “He went and had a fundraiser right after the school got shot up, like an hour drive away,” Bryce said in Madison on Monday But he didn’t meet with the kids . . . he doesn’t care about the kids.”

Bryce, a union ironworker who’s also a sportsman and gun owner, was asked whether he thinks assault rifles ought to be banned. “Yes,” he said. “Especially with the AR-15, that bullet is designed to shred people once it gets inside.”

Bryce was in Madison Monday, where Democrats and local students urged action on gun violence by Ryan and Governor Scott Walker.