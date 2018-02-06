Bucks acquire help at Center, send Vaughn to Brooklyn

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, the Milwaukee Bucks sent guard Rashad Vaughn and a future second round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for center Tyler Zeller on Monday.

The seven-foot Zeller was the 17th overall pick in the 2012 draft out of North Carolina. He was a teammate of current Bucks center John Henson.

Zeller has appeared in 42 games with 33 starts. He’s averaging 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 54.6% from the field.

The deal ends the disappointing tenure in Milwaukee for Vaughn, who was the 17th pick in the 2015 draft. He’s appeared in just 22 games for the Bucks this season. He has a career average of 3.1 points a game.

Dellavedova returns to Milwaukee

Bucks reserve point guard Matthew Dellavedova returned to Milwaukee on Monday where he will undergo further testing of his right ankle, which he sprained on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks are looking to get a better picture on just how long Dellavedova could be out of action.

Two-way guard Xavier Munford arrived in New York on Monday to offer some help. He played with the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday night in Oshkosh.

Munford has appeared in two games for the Bucks this season.