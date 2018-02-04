Bucks beat Brooklyn, more injury concerns

The Milwaukee Bucks led from the beginning and rolled to a 109-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The win pushed them six games over .500 for the first time since March of 2015.

The Bucks also saw Giannis Antetokounmpo and Matthew Dellavedova go down with right ankle injuries during the fourth quarter and are hoping they won’t lose either player for long, if at all.

Eric Bledsoe had a team high 28 points to lead the Bucks and center John Henson collected 19 points and 18 rebounds, both season highs.

Jabari Barker played 17 1/2 minutes and finished with 11 points. He hit all six of his free throws.

The Bucks are now 6-1 under Joe Prunty as interim head coach.

The Bucks return to action for game two of their four game road trip on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.