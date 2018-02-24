Bucks hold off Raptors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors entered Friday’s game with Milwaukee having won three straight and 15 of the last 17 over the Bucks. Last night, the Bucks said enough is enough, leading for much of the night and holding off the Raptors in overtime 122-119.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for the Bucks, but he had plenty of help. Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe added 21 points apiece and veteran Jason Terry had 14 points, hitting 4 of 5 three-pointers in the win.

DeMar DeRozan had 33 points to lead the Raptors, who sent the game to overtime on a dunk by center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Raptors then started the overtime with five straight points, but a jumper by Antetokounmpo and three-point basket off a scramble by Jason Terry tied the game and the Bucks were back in it.

Khris Middleton added a three-pointer to cap an 8-0 run and put the Bucks in front the rest of the way.

The Bucks scored 42-points in the second quarter, hitting six three-pointers in the period. They also got 42 points from their bench, led by Terry with his 14. Thon Maker added 12 and Jabari Parker had 8.

The Bucks (33-25) return home to host New Orleans (32-26) in a 2 p.m. tip at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Pelicans won the first meeting back on December 13, 115-108 in New Orleans.