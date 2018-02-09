Bucks stand pat as trade deadline passes

While the Cleveland Cavaliers were flipping nearly half of their roster, the Milwaukee Bucks stood pat as the NBA’s Trade Deadline passed on Thursday afternoon.

The Bucks had already acquired center Tyler Zeller on Monday and point guard Eric Bledsoe earlier in the season. They’ll use their current roster to take them the rest of the way.

The Bucks will take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s game at Miami. They’ve won 7 of their last 8 games overall.

The Bucks are expected to get John Henson back in the lineup tonight after he missed their last game with hamstring tightness. He was able to go through a full practice on Thursday.

Thursday’s workout was also a good opportunity for Zeller to get further acquainted with his new teammates, as well as the Bucks playbook.