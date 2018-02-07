Bucks win third straight, move within one-half game of Division lead

The Milwaukee Bucks start the day on Wednesday just a half game behind first place Cleveland in the Central Division. The Bucks won their third straight and 7th in the last eight games, knocking off the New York Knicks 103-89 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks all-star center Kristaps Porzingis was lost in the second quarter, landing awkwardly after a dunk and suffering a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

Eric Bledsoe scored 12 of his 23 points in the first half. Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 23 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Khris Middleton added 20 and Sean Kilpatrick added 16.

The Bucks played without center John Henson (right hamstring soreness). Earlier in the day, the Bucks announced that point guard Matthew Dellavedova would miss up to four weeks with a sprained ankle.

The Bucks are off until Friday when they take on the Miami Heat in Miami. The Heat has dropped four straight and will face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night before facing the Bucks on Friday.

Friday’s game is the last in the season series between the Bucks and Heat. Miami won both of the first two meetings this season.